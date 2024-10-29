A popular Pwllheli footbridge has been closed following concerns over a deliberate fire.
A substantial part of the footbridge that connects Lôn Cob Bach and Pont Solomon in Pwllheli was burnt on Wednesday evening, 23 October, with North Wales Fire called to attend.
Due to safety concerns, the council has temporarily closed the path.
Gerwyn Jones, Assistant Head of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Environment Department said: “This footbridge in Pwllheli is extremely popular with local residents and offers an opportunity to enjoy the environment and nature just a stone's throw from the town centre.
“Whilst there has been vandalism to part of the bridge over the years, following recent repair work, we have seen substantial use in recent times.
“It is therefore very concerning, that the structure has had to be closed temporarily after this fire, and it is really upsetting to see the damage that has been caused.
“In addition to the inconvenience of having to close the bridge temporarily, there will be significant costs to the council in order to repair the structure.
“It is disappointing that the behaviour of a very small minority is ruining the enjoyment of the bridge for others.”
Anyone with information is asked to North Wales Police at 101.