Cyngor Gwynedd has welcomed an announcement that the county will receive a £3.8 million for flood projects.
The money is part of a £77 million scheme announced by the Welsh Government for flood aleviation projects.
Bontnewydd will receive £2 million for the construction and improvement of flood defences along the Afon Beuno
£693,000 will be used in Caernarfon along Afon Cadnant near Llanberi Road.
Mynydd Llandegai has been awarded £1.25million for the construction of a flood alleviation scheme.
Cllr June Jones, from Cyngor Gwynedd, said: “Unfortunately, flooding is becoming more and more common because of extreme weather due to climate change.
“This grant will allow our engineers to push these projects forward, and I look forward to seeing the schemes materialise.”