Cyngor Gwynedd has welcomed an announcement that the county will receive a £3.8 million for flood projects.

The money is part of a £77 million scheme announced by the Welsh Government for flood aleviation projects.

Bontnewydd will receive £2 million for the construction and improvement of flood defences along the Afon Beuno

£693,000 will be used in Caernarfon along Afon Cadnant near Llanberi Road.

Mynydd Llandegai has been awarded £1.25million for the construction of a flood alleviation scheme.

Cllr June Jones, from Cyngor Gwynedd, said: “Unfortunately, flooding is becoming more and more common because of extreme weather due to climate change.

“This grant will allow our engineers to push these projects forward, and I look forward to seeing the schemes materialise.”