"Our most visible presence in the Aberystwyth landscape is the Wishing Well on the prom and since 2013 the visitors to Aberystwyth have made it possible for us, with Gift Aid, to donate nearly £11,000 to Stop Polio and more recently to Water Aid. Through our subscriptions , over the same 10 years, we have contributed nearly £14,000 to Rotary’s own charity Rotary Foundation and its flagship aim of Stopping Polio throughout the world."