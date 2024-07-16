£100,000 has been donated to Guide Dogs UK at Pwllheli Golf Club.
The donation is from the estate of Steven M Thomas. Marilyn Selwyn, executor of his will, organised the presentation of £100,057.00.
Two guide dogs, their owners, and a representative from Guide Dogs.org, attended.
Steven died in 2023. It took 14 months to settle probate and sort out his estate.
He left money to friends, Willow Wood Hospice, Ashton-Under-Lyne and Guide Dogs UK, which will name a puppy, Stevie, after him, and another, Stigy, after his brother.
In the 1960s and 70s Steven was the saxophonist in The Taveners, and they played around Manchester.
A great golfer, he was a member of two clubs and caddied on the European tour.