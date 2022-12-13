A number of school choirs will perform at an Aberystwyth supermarket in the run-up to Christmas to get shoppers in the festive spirit and raise money for charity.
Tesco superstore on Park Avenue has opened its doors to charities and local good causes, allowing them to raise money in December and also invited local schools to sing carol.
A food collection at the beginning of the month saw 88 boxes of food gathered which will go to Jubilee Storehouse, Penparcau Hwb and The Wallich.
Dean Tweedy from Marvellous Murals has also added to the festive feel by painting a mural on the store’s windows.
So far this month, Welsh folk singer Catrin O’Neill has performed to raise money for Cancer Research, Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK and the Salvation Army, DASH, The Wallich and Aberystwyth Rotary Club have held fundraising days.
Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa and Llwyn yr Eos have also sung instore with Ysgol Padarn Sant singing on Wednesday between 10am and 1pm.
Headway Brain Injury and Heart Song Choir will be singing in store on 15 December, 7pm to 8pm and fundraising for foodbanks .
Blood Bikes Wales and Guide Dogs Wales will also be fundraising later this month.
Aberystwyth Silver Band will perform in store on 19 and 20 December. Ysgol Rhyd y Pennau and Ysgol Penllwyn choirs will be singing on 20 December.