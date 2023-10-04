A Barmouth supermarket is one of five in Gwynedd helping Guide Dogs Cymru roll out a new scheme to raise charity cash.
Co-op Food has taken delivery of a life-sized collecting box shaped like a guide dog and is inviting customers to drop off and recycle unwanted notes and coins.
Donations can include foreign money as well as UK currency that is no longer in use.
Funds raised will go towards Cŵn Tywys Gwynedd’s ‘Name a Puppy’ campaign, which invites businesses across the county to support the group and be entered into a draw.
The winning business will be able to choose the name of a guide dog puppy on behalf of the county. Boxes can also be found at Tesco in Bangor and Caernarfon and Morrisons in Bangor and Caernarfon.
Co-ordinator Rob Armstrong, who helped to restore and paint the dog-shaped collecting box, said: “Whether you have a handful of cents, or a few dollars, our group can now accept foreign and out of date currency coins and notes donated via our in-store collection box.
“Your donation will be converted to help provide life changing services, as there are nearly 5,000 people in Gwynedd who are registered as sight impaired, severely sight impaired or blind, and only a small number of these currently have a guide dog.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cwntywys.gwynedd.guidedogs or donate online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cwntywysgwynedd