Llanrhystud florist Donald Morgan is celebrating after blooming success at Shrewsbury Flower Show.
Donald of Blodau’r Bedol entered five exhibits in the show and came back to four first prizes and one second, above that he was awarded with four perpetual cups.
They were: The Royal Bank of Scotland Rose Bowl, The Edith Anne Griffiths Memorial Vase, The Bobby Harris Memorial Trophy and finally The Gredington Cup – this is awarded to the highest number of first prize winners in the floral art section.
Donald was very pleased but shocked at the same time. He said: “Putting in the hard work results in achievement in awards.
“Keeping up with current floral techniques is a bonus. All my designs were created in test tubes covered with wool and twine as this was environmental friendly. Floral foam contains chemicals and many larger shows are now asking for biodegradable foam or foam-free displays.”
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]