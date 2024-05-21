A walk up Wales’ highest peak has been organised by Hope House.
The Snowdon Sunset walk on 27 July promises to be an evening to remember.
A £25 sign-up fee and commitment to raise a minimum of £100 secures a place on the guided walk with pizza afterwards. Participants also get a medal and goody bag.
Hope House fundraiser Andy Everley said: “With the generous support of Rich and Siôn from LVL 5 as our headline sponsor, we march not just towards the summit, but towards brighter futures for the 750 local families we support.
“LVL 5's kindness guarantees every penny raised will directly contribute to our care, respite and bereavement support services.”
Visit hopehouse.org.uk/Event/sunset on (01492) 596581 to register.