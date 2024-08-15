More food establishments in Ceredigion have received food hygiene ratings, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Receiving four-out-of-five is the Cardigan Arms at 3 College Row, Cardigan. It was given the score after assessment on 15 May.
Antur Llain Activity Centre at Llain Holiday Centre Llain Farm, Llanarth, Ceredigion was given a score of one-out-of-five after assessment on 17 May.
The Daffodil, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Daffodil Inn, Penrhiwllan was given the maximum score of five-out-of-five after assessment on 19 June.
Prince Of Wales, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Prince Of Wales Hotel 1 Queen Street, Aberaeron, was given a score of four-out-of-five after assessment on 30 May.
The Plwmp Tart, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cafe Llanborth, Sarnau, received a score of three-out-of-five after assessment on 5 June.
Waters Edge at Dolwen House Ffordd Yr Odyn, Aberporth was given a score of three-out-of-five after assessment on 14 June.
Receiving a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating is Aber dining ltd at 20 North Parade, Aberystwyth. It was given the score after assessment on 13 May.
One of Ceredigion’s takeaways, Dan 'i Sang, at Sunnyhill Hotel Station Road, Tregaron, received a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on 29 May.