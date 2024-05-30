In spring 2021 the Glaslyn pair returned and three eggs were laid. Unfortunately, this coincided with a storm during which Aran injured his wing and could not fish. Sadly, the chicks died, the first time since 2005 that none had fledged from the Glaslyn nest. It was a tremendous blow for the project, but gradually Aran made a full recovery, fishing and re-enforcing his bonds to Mrs G and the nest. He returned in perfect condition from his winter migration in 2022 and the pair had three more chicks, bringing the number of the female’s offspring to 52. A chick from Mrs G’s final brood, Blue 498, returned to his natal nest for a visit in May, showing that the dynasty lives on.