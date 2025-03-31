A washed up vessel from Aberporth led to Tywyn coastguard’s first call out from their new station.
Tywyn Coastguard Rescue Team said on Sunday, 30 March, that a vessel had washed up south of Neptune.
It was secured ready for recovery on Monday.
The coastguard warned people not to tamper with the vessel, which also carried a warning from Qinetiq, Aberporth.
It said: “Danger! Bombing target. Keep clear. Vessels moored near this target can not be detected by safety search radar.”
The vessel is thought to be connected to military testing in Cardigan Bay.
Qinetiq, who operate the Ministry of Defence Parc Aberporth site announced three days of range activity in Cardigan Bay at various times between 31 March and 2 April.