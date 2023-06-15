Firefighters used water from a river to help tackle a house fire at Llan y Mawddwy.
This video by Erfyl Lloyd Davies, shows the fire brigade at work yesterday at the fire near Dinas Mawddwy.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service told the Cambrian News that an investigation into the cause of the house fire yesterday will be conducted "once it is safe to do safe."
Firefighters were called to the house fire at 2.45pm yesterday, Wednesday, 14 June.
A spokesperson said crews from across Gwynedd and Powys and as far away as Wrexham and Rhyl attended the scene.
The spokesperson said: "At the height of the incident, crews from Porthmadog, Machynlleth, Llanfyllin, Dolgellau, Barmouth, Wrexham, the Environmental Protection Unit from Wrexham and the Incident Command Unit from Rhyl were at the scene.
"The last crew left the scene just before 11pm, and one crew has returned following a re-inspection this morning.
"There are no reports of any one injured in the incident.
"The cause of the fire will be investigated once it is safe to do so."