A petition demanding a full public enquiry into the closure of Wales Air Ambulance bases in Caernarfon and Welshpool has over 10,000 signatures, meaning it will be considered for debate in the Senedd.
The announcement by Wales Air Ambulance to close the bases and centralise operations “leaves whole swathes of mid and northwest Wales with inferior coverage,” Carl Kiz’s petition states.
“I believe the public need, and public opinion on the matter has not been listened to, and appeal to Welsh Government to intervene.
“A full public enquiry should be launched.
“Many of us feel our rights to Air Ambulance coverage will be eroded, and especially those of us in the mid and Northwest of Wales where the distances to nearest Accident and Emergency facilities are often very distant. This is a lifeline for many of us and it must not be removed without a full public enquiry.
The petition was signed 10,253 times at the time of going to print.
The Welsh Parliament page the petition appears on states that: “The Petitions Committee considers all petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures for a debate.”
Campaigners have vowed to fight for the bases, despite the decision to axe them by 2026.