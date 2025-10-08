A swimming coach's charity walk from Aberaeron to Cardiff to thank specialists who have cared for one of his students has raised £5,000.
Martienus Thomas, a one to one independent swimming instructor at Penrhos Park, Llanrhystud, decided to take on the challenge over the summer to support pupil, Lewis Danton.
Lewis was a healthy boy enjoying a normal life when, with little warning, he began losing the ability to walk.
It all started after a football game, when he complained of leg pain.
Parents, Lizzie and Alex, started noticing changes in Lewis’ movements but tests revealed nothing until one day he lost the ability to walk.
Lewis was rushed to Noah's Ark Children’s Hospital with suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome —a rare neurological condition where the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system.
Infusions slowed the progression, preventing it from affecting his upper body, but Lewis spent four weeks relearning to walk.
On 15 November, he went home, but just two weeks later, he lost the ability to walk again.
Thanks to support from the charity, Lewis has access to music therapy, counselling, and physiotherapy equipment to aid his recovery.
The walk began on 18 July and took four days to complete, with Martienus and Lewis catching up at Aberaeron Carnival earlier this year and Lewis also returned to the pool this week.
Martienus said: "I walked for Lewis from his primary school to Noah's Ark Hospital.
"Last night (Tuesday) Lewis returned for a short lesson with his sister - and Lewis swam five metres by himself.
"Not the 17 metre length he did before his problems at Penrhos Park but it was fantastic to see Lewis and it was brilliant to see his parents and sister Libby.
"Lewis has had a lot to deal with at such a young age but - every step to Cardiff was a pleasure for you, Lewis."
