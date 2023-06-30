Walkers from London have been rescued from Cader Idris after getting into difficulty on the mountain.
Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team received a call to help the walkers at around 9.30pm yesterday, Thursday, 29 June. The party of nine, mostly in their early 20's and from London, started from Ty Nant with the intention of camping on the mountain.
Having reached the summit, two members of the group decided to descend via steep ground to Llyn Cau. During their attempt to return directly to the summit, the pair encountered steep ground and were unable to proceed.
A further member of the party went to locate and assist the stranded two. When none of the three had returned to the summit after some considerable time, and being unable to make further contact with their friends, the summit party called for help.
Team members deployed to both Ty Nant and Minffordd car parks. At Ty Nant, Team volunteers confirmed the presence of two vehicles in the car park, then proceeded to the summit via the Pony Path to locate the main group of six.
With PhoneFind technology proving unsuccessful, the Minffordd search party headed up to Cwm Cau to attempt to locate the missing group of three.
Suspecting that this might easily develop into a technical rope rescue situation, South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team was put on standby to assist.
During further discussion with the main group, it became evident contact had been re-established with the missing party of three and a WhatsApp live location link was sent to the call-handler. This information showed that the group of three were by the fence line close to Mynydd Moel.
Instructions were given to start to walk down the fence line and rescuers would work their way up to intercept. Once located, the group was given warm clothing and food before being accompanied back down to Minffordd car park.
The Ty Nant group reached the summit shelter and made contact with the main group of six. The group was checked-over before starting the descent back down to Ty Nant. Being poorly equipped for the terrain and weather, this was a very slow process for the group.
On arrival back at Minffordd, the group of three were transported to Ty Nant to be reunited with their friends coming down the north side.
Everyone was safely off the mountain by 3.15am.
Team volunteer Graham O'Hanlon, who attended the rescue, said: "Rather than follow the established paths between the summit and Llyn Cau, the party of three took a direct line approach. This placed them amongst very difficult terrain where there have been multiple rescues and at least one fatality in recent years. On such ground a simple slip could have had catastrophic consequences and they were lucky to cross such terrain without incident."