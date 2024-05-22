Criccieth and Porthdinllaen RNLI have joined fellow volunteers from north Wales to mark the charity’s 200th anniversary.
Volunteers gathered at St Deiniol’s Cathedral in Bangor for a service to commemorate the 1824 founding of the RNLI by Sir William Hillary.
Volunteers addressed the congregation with stories of courage and kindness, and there was singing, led by St Deiniol’s Cathedral Choir.
Criccieth RNLI volunteer Reverend Robert Townsend, who was also one of the organisers of the service, said: “It was lovely to see people from across north Wales and guests from as far afield as the Isle of Man coming together to commemorate the bicentenary of the RNLI. The service enabled us to give thanks to RNLI staff and volunteers who work tirelessly towards the same goal – saving lives as sea.
“Hopefully this service will inspire others to become part of the RNLI.”
Mali Parry-Jones from Porthdinllaen RNLI gave an account of the pride and satisfaction they get from volunteering.
Speaking after the service, Jo Partner, Head of Region, said the event “was a wonderful opportunity to give thanks to those who have given so much in the name of saving lives at sea: their time, their courage, their support and, in some cases, their own lives”.
“Our charity has survived for 200 years due to the commitment of our incredible volunteers and sheer generosity of the public who provide donations.
“Since 1824, our volunteers have saved more than 144,000 lives around the coastlines of the UK and Ireland. We will never forget the 624 RNLI crew members tragically lost while providing this service.
“It was an honour to not only address the congregation, but also to hear the inspiring stories from so many local volunteers. As an organisation, we are united by the vision: to save every one we can.
“As we thank all those who have gone before, it is our sincere hope that their achievements inspire a new generation of courageous, generous and selfless people who will make our vision, a reality.”
Much has changed over 200 years, but some things stay the same. The commitment of the lifesavers is unwavering due to the charity being founded upon the values of selflessness, dependability, courage and trustworthiness. These values have driven and been displayed by generations of RNLI crew.
The commemorative service at St Deiniol’s Cathedral in Bangor is available to watch online. Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ehpd5hm9Sw