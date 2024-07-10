Thirteen men from a Gwynedd-based company hope not to hit the wall when they tackle a notorious obstacle race this month.
CDL Partitions Ltd of Penrhyndeudraeth have assembled a group of hardy staff from across the north west region to take on the Tough Mudder race in Skipton, Yorkshire on Saturday, 27 July to raise money for Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices. The team members are calling themselves the Drywall Dragons.
With 20 obstacles over 15km that include high walls, net scrambles, cold water plunges, mud slides and rope crawls, it is renowned as one of the UK’s most challenging adventure races.
The company has been waiting to do something for Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices charity since the pandemic hit in 2020, and now their chance has finally come.
CDL Managing Director, Bob Chamberlain, said: “I am so proud of all our employees who have risen to the challenge and already raised in excess of our £3,000 target for the brilliant Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices.
“They are training hard to ensure a great performance on the day for all their kind sponsors.
“Well done to everybody for the huge effort and I look forward to cheering you on in Skipton.”
Employees not taking part will be joining the team, along with their families, on the day.
Jenny Roberts, Gwynedd area fundraiser for the hospice charity, said: “We’re delighted CDL Partitions have chosen to raise funds for us.
“They truly are rooted in their local community and already do so much for the area.
“I wish them all the best and we’ll be rooting for them on the day. Thank you so much.”
You can sponsor the team at https://fundraisingatwork.gofundraise.co.uk/page/DRYWALLDRAGONS.
Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith care for babies, children and young people who have life-threatening conditions and are not expected to live beyond 18.
It offers counselling and bereavement counselling to hospice families, and the latter to families living in Shropshire, Cheshire, Mid and North Wales who have suffered the death of a child in any circumstance up to 18 years of age.