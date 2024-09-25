ABERDYFI Rowing Club enjoyed some great results when members took part in two prestigious events – The London Great River Race held down south on the Thames and also The Monster the Loch Challenge held on Loch Ness up north in Scotland, on the same day on Saturday, 21 September, writes DORIS O’KEEFE.
The Great River Race is an annual spectacular boat race held on the river Thames covering 21.6 miles and open to any traditional coxed boat propelled by oars or paddles.
Aberdyfi Rowing Club has taken part in this event many times before and this year two teams – a men’s and a ladies crew – travelled down to London to take on the challenge once more.
Ladies captain Tracey Evans said: ”As a club we love this event – it is a fabulous challenge and also great fun.
“We left our decision to take part a bit late this year but we managed to enter at the last possible moment.
“Because of this late decision our training was less than perfect and both teams felt a little unprepared.”
She added: “After 12 hours on the road and unloading boats the fun began.
“The atmosphere on race day didn’t disappoint and 265 boats took to the water an hour before the start – a logistical nightmare for the organisers and the coxes.”
Aberdyfi men started 129th and Aberdyfi ladies started 137th.
“Conditions were rough at first on the Thames with many boats taking on a lot of water - including our men’s boat.
“A few boats had to be rescued and pulled out of the race.
“The atmosphere was amazing, with crowds cheering from the bridges and Aberdyfi boats got a lot of support from the crowds.”
She went on: “We are thrilled with our results with Aberdyfi men crossing the line 6th fastest and the 1st Men’s Celtic longboat to finish, followed 15 minutes later by Aberdyfi Ladies who had the 39th fastest time and were 1st Ladies Celtic Longboat to finish and 8th Celtic overall.
“We all enjoyed the after party, despite the marquee and surrounding tents being underwater due to the incredibly high tide.
“It was a fantastic experience and special thanks must go to our boat tower Tom Jones – we couldn’t have got there without him.”
Whilst Aberdyfi’s two crews took on the Thames three of their scullers, Bob Sharples, Javi Sanchez-Rodriguez and Alice Croot, were up in Scotland taking on the Monster the Loch Challenge on Loch Ness, a 21-mile long race in fantastic scenery which is open to human powered boats of all shapes and sizes.
They did really well. Bob and Javi in a double scull were 31st out of 112 competitors and Alice in a single was 46th out of 112.