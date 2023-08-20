Aberystwyth Bowling Club are the Ceredigion County Bowling Association Division One champions for the 2023 season.
They took over at the top of the table after the second week of matches, and never relinquished the position for the rest of the season, losing only one of their matches. In the end the championship was won by the comfortable margin of 22 points.
Aberystwyth last won the title in 2013. In the period since then Lampeter took the honours on three occasions, and Cardigan on five occasions (the title was not contested in 2020 because of Covid).
In 2023 Cardigan’s side was weakened by the unavailability of a number of key players. With the likely return of these players next season, Cardigan will once again be serious contenders.
The Aberystwyth Club is currently seeking to recruit new members, both established bowlers and those wishing to take up the game for the first time.
Taster sessions will be organised at the start of next season in April 2024. It is also not too late to have a try-out session this year as the green will be open until late September. Anyone interested can contact the club secretary – Richard Morgan – on 01970 611301 or by e-mail on [email protected]
Congratulations are also due to the Aberaeron Club on winning the Division Two Championship. After relegation from Division I in 2022, Aberaeron will be returning to the first division after an absence of only one year.
The battle for promotion was fought primarily between Aberaeron and Aberteifi, but Aberaeron’s wins at home and away against Aberteifi proved to be decisive.