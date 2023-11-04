June would see Aberystwyth back in action, with two boats tackling Solva RWC’s Ramsey Island Challenge Race through eight miles of Ramsey Sound and July would see Aberystwyth’s home regatta building on the success of 2022 with an increased number of entrants across multiple categories. The same month saw Aberystwyth take first in the men’s category at Pembroke Yacht Club in Milford Haven.