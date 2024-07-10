At the end of the day’s racing, the swimmers were placed into relays which provided them all with a great racing experience as a team with new joint club captains for 2024 Ivan Rukov from Penglais and Aaron Jones from Penweddig and Lily May Welsby and Tirion Sherman-Higgs both from Penweddig cheering them on and then showing their great prowess and skills in the water by swimming in the relays for senior swimmers.