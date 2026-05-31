THE beaches around the Cardigan Bay coastline are now coming well into form, with bass firmly established as the main target species at this time of year, writes Carl Worrall, Angling Cymru Competition Director.
Areas around New Quay and further up the coast are producing consistent sport, with anglers reporting good numbers of school bass along with the chance of hooking into a more sizeable fish, particularly during early morning and evening sessions.
Aberaeron is another standout location right now, with plenty of bass being taken along the beaches.
The fishing here has been lively, and anglers are also encountering the occasional Smooth-hound, adding a nice bit of variety to catches. The Smooth-hound is a small shark species found in European and North African waters.
Moving further north, the stretch towards Ynyslas and Borth is holding solid numbers of good-sized fish. These marks are proving particularly reliable for anglers putting in the time, with bass showing in encouraging numbers and responding well to both bait and lure tactics.
Barmouth, as ever, continues to be a dependable venue. It consistently produces fish throughout the season and remains a firm favourite for those looking to enjoy steady sport. With the right conditions, anglers here can expect regular activity and the chance to connect with quality bass.
On a slightly different note, a beach in the south of Ceredigion recently produced a remarkable catch. Angler Ryan Morris landed an angel shark weighing approximately 27 lb. As a protected species, the fish was treated with care and safely returned, allowing it to fight another day. It’s a rare and exciting capture that highlights the diversity of species present along this coastline.
Overall, conditions are shaping up well, and the coming weeks should provide excellent opportunities for shore anglers across the region.
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