BALA’S community came together to celebrate the opening of an astro pitch at Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn, following significant renovation work to ensure a valuable asset for future generations.
Following the event, the youngest members of Y Bala Hockey Club held their first training session on the new surface to mark the official opening.
After years of use by the school, local community, and sports clubs, the original pitch had reached the end of its lifespan.
In April, a £250,000 upgrade was completed, delivering a modern surface suitable for a wide range of sports, along with new LED floodlights and dedicated equipment.
Over the coming months, plans include adding a new storage area and installing team shelters to complete the project.
The project was made possible through a partnership between Y Bala Hockey Club, Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn, Cyngor Gwynedd and Hoci Cymru with generous contributions from Sport Wales via its Pitch Sports Collaboration group, made possible with Welsh Government funding; Eryri Communities Fund (Eryri National Park Authority); Community Regeneration Support Fund (Cyngor Gwynedd), and Nuclear Restoration Services.
In addition, local sports clubs, town and community councils, businesses and individuals contributed to the project, with even the youngest members of the hockey club raising money by selling handmade bracelets.
Lynda Williams, chairperson of Y Bala Hockey Club said: “Being able to officially open the new astro pitch is an extremely proud day for us as a club, this investment means that opportunities to play hockey will be able to continue in the Bala area for years to come and seeing so many under 10 players on it in the first official session gives us hope that the club has a prosperous future.”
Councillor Dilwyn Morgan said: “Everyone who contributed can be truly proud of their hard work and dedication in turning this ambitious vision into reality.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.