Acrobatics Gymnastics mixed pair duo Murain Roberts and Kieran Guy scoop a bronze medal at the Acrobatics Gymnastics British Championships, competing against the best in Britain.
The British Acro Championships, held in Fenton Manor, Stoke on Trent was a weekend long competition featuring the best of the best across Britain.
Murain and Kieran qualified after winning at the Welsh NDP Acro Championships in Cardiff last February.
Both Murain and Kieran joined Point Acrobatics Gymnastics Club in Wrexham a year ago.
Murain, 11, who lives in Blaenau Ffestiniog, makes the three-hour round trip four times a week, whilst Kieran, 19, juggles his training around his studies at Wrexham University.
Their hard work and diligence has paid off as they were recently chosen to represent Wales and train as part of the Welsh Acro Squad.
After only a year training and competing together these two incredibly talented gymnasts have proven their worth.
Under the expert guidance of the fabulous and experienced coaching team at Point, many other gymnasts at the club are set to follow in Murain and Kieran’s footsteps.