BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United’s 2026/27 season is shaping up to be an exciting one, with more fixtures than ever set to take place at The Wern and the club calling on supporters to get behind all three teams.
The First Team return to action on Saturday, 4 July, hosting Warstones Wanderers in their opening pre‑season friendly. The squad is looking to build on a strong finish to last season.
The Development Team will compete in the Aberystwyth & District League, and preparations are well advanced. With 37 players currently in training, the squad boasts an impressive mix of youth and experience. Coaches George Sutherns, Robert Griffith and Steve John are confident of assembling a side capable of challenging in the league.
Meanwhile, newly crowned North Wales Coast Champions CPD Dyffryn & Tal‑y‑Bont U14s will play all their home fixtures at The Wern Mynach this season. Packed with exciting young local talent, they will compete in the Gwynedd Youth League.
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