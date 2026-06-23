Dolgellau 104 lost to Menai Bridge 2nds 194 by 90 runs
North Wales League, Division 2
DOLGELLAU’S first home match for four weeks on Sunday resulted in a defeat to Menai Bridge 2nds, who totalled 194 all out to the hosts' 104.
Despite losing two team members on the morning of the match due to a sudden family bereavement, Dolgellau put up a spirited and gallant performance with their nine players in the circumstances, after being unable to find any willing replacements.
The visitors decided to bat first notching up 194, all out from the penultimate delivery of their 40 over stay at the crease.
Number 7 batter David Owen top scored with 43, while other significant double figure contributions were skipper Andrew Wannop, 31 with 2 sixes, Llyr Midgley 25, Liam Bibby 21 and Lucas Sheridan 20.
Dolgellau's captain Jaco Oosthuizen was the best of the bowlers claiming 2 for 16 from his 8 overs.
James Conde had the decent figures of 2 for 24 from 5.5 overs. Rob Humphreys took 2 for 38 from 4 and Lahiru Chamil 1 for 40 from 8 overs.
There were 3 run outs, 1 apiece by Chamil, Ayush Sharma and Rob Humphreys who also had 2 stumpings after replacing Sharma as wicketkeeper.
Sharma had earlier taken a catch behind the stumps as Menai closed on 194.
After the break Dolgellau reached 30 for 3, two wickets for Bibby. There followed a stand of 52 for the 4th wicket between Sharma and Humphreys.
With the total on 82 in the 24th over Humphreys was dismissed for 14, bowled by Lewis Foran.
In the meantime Sharma had advanced to a half century from 64 balls. Thereafter Sharma ran out of partners and was last out for a very good 67 which included 8 boundaries, and lasted 90 balls.
Midgley, Wannop and Riley Jones had a catch each, and Wannop a run out as the hosts finished on 104 from 33.1 overs. Bibby claimed 2 for 15, Foran 2 for 22, Owen 1 for 21, Wannop 1 for 27 and Sion Morris 1 for 9 at the end of the innings.
Other Division Two results: Brymbo II (212-7) beat Llanrwst (104) by 108 runs; Carmel & District (130) lost to Gwersyllt Park II (143) by 13 runs; Corwen (187-6) beat Marchwiel & Wrexham (184-7) by 4 wkts; Denbigh II (155) lost to Pwllheli (159-9) by 1 wkt
Fixtures, Saturday, 27 June:
Premier Division: Brymbo v Hawarden Park; Denbigh v St Asaph; Gwersyllt Park v Bangor; Mochdre v Northop; Mold v Menai Bridge
Division One: Bangor II v Llandudno; Buckley v Bethesda; Connahs Quay v Gresford; Conwy v Mochdre II; Northop II v Halkyn; Pontblyddyn v Abergele
Division Two: Corwen v Gwersyllt Park II; Llanrwst v Denbigh II; Marchwiel & Wrexham v Dolgellau; Menai Bridge II v Carmel & District; Pwllheli v Brymbo II; St Asaph II v Llanrwst
Division Three: Abergele II v Conwy II; Bethesda II v Mold II; Caernarfon v Pontblyddyn II; Halkyn II v Connahs Quay II; Hawarden Park II v Buckley II; Ruthin v Bersham
Division Four: Bersham II v Ruthin II; Carmel & District II v Bala; Gresford II v Brymbo III; Llandudno II v Corwen II; Llanrwst II v Hawarden Park III; Northop III v Marchwiel & Wxham II
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