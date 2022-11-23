Ceredigion Snooker League hosts well contested competitions
Felindre Snooker Club hosted Nisa Ffosyffin Ceredigion Snooker League’s Handicapped Lucky Dip Doubles Tournament this year.
A well contested competition saw the final being contested by Daryl Walters (Aberaeron) and Peter Williams (Felindre) against Tony Wong (Penparcau) and Rhydian Owen (Beulah).
Daryl Walters and Peter Williams eventually came out on top 2-1 after a very tense black ball finish.
Aberaeron Snooker Club hosted this year’s Handicapped Singles Tournament sponsored by Jon James Funeral Services on Sunday, 6 November. An exceptionally strong turnout saw Ceredigion’s finest players lock horns.
After a long day of competition and some excellent snooker on show, the final came down to a shootout between Gwynant Ellis and Tony Wong, both of Penparcau Snooker Club. Gwynant eventually triumphed two frames to one in an entertaining final.
