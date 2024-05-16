THE 36th annual finals and presentations of the Dolgellau & District Pool League took place at the Fairbourne Golf Club on Sunday, 12 May.
It turned out to be an excellent day for the Royal A from Barmouth, making a clean sweep of all the main trophies, after already capturing the League title, KO Shield and KO Cup.
Their star of the show was Bobby Griffith, their captain, who took victory in the three best of five finals played on the day.
Bobby became Singles Champion for the 4th time, winning the individual event for the 3rd successive season to go with his 2016 victory.
The first and only player to be crowned Singles winner four times
In the final Bobby defeated Dion Jones of the Torrent Hustlers, himself a three-time Singles champion, by 3 frames to 1.
Bobby went two frames up with the help of an eight-ball clearance in the second game.
Dion won the 3rd frame but Bobby had another eight-baller to seal his victory, 3-1.
His two clearances on the day cemented his position at the head of the most eight-ballers of the season, with six in total, while Dion had three eight-ballers, and there were two apiece by Luke Hills, Shane Wilkins (both Royal A) and Tom Jones (Torrent H).
For good measure Bobby also won the Best Average trophy.
Bobby Griffith paired up with Luke Hills to win both the Doubles Award and the Captain/Vice-Captain competition.
In the Doubles final the Barmouth duo beat Tom and Sean Jones of the Torrent 3-0.
The captain/vice was a closer affair, Bobby and Luke winning 3-2 against Kieran Roberts and Keith Maiden of Garthangharad, Llwyngwril.
The Garth pair drew level at 2-2 but the Griffith/Hills combination got the better of things in the deciding leg to complete a very successful day for Royal A, and an excellent season.
Honours Board: League Winners - Royal A; Runners-Up - Min y Môr; Shield Winners - Royal A; Runners-Up - Cross Keys; KO Cup Winners - Royal A; Runners-Up - Torrent Hustlers; Singles Champion - Bobby Griffith (Royal A); Runner-Up - Dion Jones (Torrent H); Doubles Winners - Bobby Griffith/Luke Hills (Royal A); Runners-Up - Tom Jones/Sean Jones (Torrent H); Captain/Vice-Captain Winners - Bobby Griffith/Luke Hills (Royal A); Runners-Up - Kieran Roberts/Keith Maiden (Garth)