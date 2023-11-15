A RECORD number of applications were made to the latest round of the Cofio Robin charity which closed at the end of September.
In all, 47 young athletes made applications for sport grants, the largest number by far since the inception of the charity.
The standard was extremely high and the committee had a difficult time choosing.
They eventually decided to give a contribution to 24 of the applicants – a total of over £16,000.
The trustees looked at the performance of the individuals on a higher and national level and some on British and World standard and were very impressed with the dedication and persistency of these young sportspersons.
“Thank you for choosing to support me again. Your charity has had an enormous impact on my progression in sport – more that you can know,” said Catrin Jones, the weightlifter from Bangor.
One parent said that her 13-year-old son did a ‘happy dance’ when he heard the news he had been chosen to have a contribution towards his canoe slalom competing costs.
The Cofio Robin charity was set up in memory of Robin Llyr Evans, a young lad of 20 years old who was embarking on an adventure – 15 months travelling to tennis tournaments all over the world working for Hawk-Eye.
Unfortunately, two months into his adventure in September 2015, it came to an abrupt end when Robin had an accident in a newly built stadium in Wuhan, China.
The family wanted to establish something special in his memory – something that would reflect the zest that Robin had for life and his unparalleled interest in sports and people.
In the end it was decided that a charity would be established to provide financial support to individuals from north-west Wales who excel in any aspect of sports.
A Cofio Robin spokesperson said: “To receive such comments from recipients or from parents gives great pleasure to the charity and a great comfort to the family that they are able to make some difference for so many individuals.”
This year the ones to receive the highest contriubtion were Cian Green (Nantlle – weightlifting), Medi Harris (Borth y Gest – swimming), Jamie Jenkins (Garndolbenmaen – climbing), Catrin Jones (Bangor – weightlifting), Toby Sutcliffe (Llanberis – canoe slalom), Ffion Mair Roberts (Abergele – athletics), Amy Richardson (Penrhyn Bay – football), Lowri Howie (Harlech – skiing), Huw Buck Jones (Bethel – cycling), Erin Fflur Mitchelmore (Harlech – triathlon), Catrin Williams (Caernarfon – sailing).
The spokesperson added: “It’s fantastic to be able to contribute to such a vast range of sport – from the traditional rugby, football and cricket to more uncommon sectors such as squash, basketball and clay pigeon shooting.
“It’s such a pleasure supporting these youngsters as they aim higher in their field.”
For more information go to: www.cofiorobin.co.uk/eng/recipients