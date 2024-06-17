ARE you aiming high in your field of sports? Are you hoping to represent Wales? Do you live in Gwynedd or Conwy? Are you under 25?
If you have answered yes to the above then maybe charity Cofio Robin could give you a financial boost. Go to www.cofiorobin.co.uk where you will find more information.
Cofio Robin has been co-operating with Byw’n Iach Gwynedd which has enabled them to assist many young sportspersons.
The trustees are proud that so many who have received assistance are doing so well. Ania Denham, Mared Griffiths and Cadi Rogers were all chosen for the Wales under 17s Women’s Football this summer whilst Gwenllian Pyrs, Alaw Pyrs and Nel Metcalfe, of Nant Conwy, have been selected to the Wales Women Rugby Squad.
Jamie Jenkins who is an accomplished climber has this year had a lot of success at European and international level and sailors Arwen Fflur, Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield have been performing well.
In 2022 ‘Cofio Robin’ was proud that five who had been in receipt of assistance competed at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The Olympic Games will be held in Paris this summer and competing will be Medi Harris from Borth y Gest. Medi has received continued support from the charity and was one of the original Ambassadors when the charity was established in 2018.