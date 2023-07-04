Arif Saad joined Jamie with 12 runs required for victory and three wickets in hand as what had appeared to be a routine chase had suddenly turned into a nail biter. With Jack Williamson picking up wickets at his end, Sion Francis was entrusted with the job at the other. He very nearly did, with an edge from Saad’s bat finding its way through the cordon for four and another going down at gully. Five runs from the over left Aberaeron on 119 and requiring 7 more for victory.