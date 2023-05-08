That he did, with Steff scoring a run-a-ball 38, with four 4s and a 6s, to take the score past 50 before Omair Syed snuck one through the gate to bowl him with the score on 55. Alex Pitchford sliced his first ball of the season to point where Noa took a fine low catch to leave Omair on a hat-trick. Hywel saw off the hat-trick ball and then dug in with Floyd to prevent any further jitters in a low chase.