ABERAERON CC will host this year's WWCCC Fine & Country T20 cricket final's day at the School Fields on Sunday.
The first semi-final between Aberaeron and AU Commoners will start at 11am, followed by the second semi-final between Talybont Rachels and Tywyn at 2.30pm and the final scheduled for 6pm.
Aberaeron CC will provide a licensed bar for the day and food of an Indian flavour by Rachel's Talybont CC will be on offer during the breaks between matches.
Spectators are welcome for what should be three exciting matches.
Seven teams were entered into the draw.
Aberystwyth CC and Aberaeron CC played their quarter final on Saturday in a close match dominated by the bowlers on a turning track at The Geufron, Aberystwyth.
Aberaeron posted a competitive total of 146-8, mostly thanks to Ted Trewella's 65 off 33 balls.
One again Aadvik Khare was the star bowler for Aberystwyth with four wickets.
The home side started very positively, but a regular fall of wickets led to them falling behind the rate and finishing 17 runs short, despite 37 off 37 from Ioan Morris and 47 off 37 from Harvey Knight.
Also on Saturday, Talybont Rachels 2nd XI posted a very strong 174-6 for AU Commoners to chase.
They completed this successfully for the fall of five wickets to book their place at the final's day.
On Sunday, Lampeter hosted their quarter final against Talybont Rachels 1st XI.
Lampeter batted first and started very strong, but could not keep up the scoring rate and finished on 135-5.
The Talybont Rachels team chased this down in 16.1 overs, with Sumesh scoring 40 and Mohit 44.
Tywyn received a bye into the semi finals, completing the four teams that will compete on Sunday for the Fine & Country Cup.