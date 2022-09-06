Aberaeron win Tri Series as Aberystwyth take cricket festival trophy
Aberystwyth Cricket club hosted the last of the ladies’ cricket inaugural Tri-Series Tournament against Aberaeron and Llechryd on Saturday.
Unfortunately, Llechryd could not form a team this late in the season and stayed at their previous points tally of 52.
With slightly glum weather, the first game was an all Aberystwyth affair involving Aberystwyth South Beach vs. Aberystwyth North Beach.
Aberystwyth South Beach won the toss and elected to field first. South Beach Bowled economically restricting North Beach to 255. The stars of the show were Jiby Jijo with her all-round ball skills and Isabelle Johnson and Kay Sandford with their bat skills.
In reply, North Beach reached 255. With some excellent batting from Sam and bowling from Anwen Whitehead and Bethan Lane.
The match finished with a tie meaning a super over was needed, both teams needed to nominate two bowlers and two batters. In the end North Beach won by one run.
The second game saw Aberystwyth South Beach take on Aberaeron.
Aberaeron made a strong start with some big hitting, but Aberystwyth struck back with some late wickets.
Following some tight bowling, however, Aberaeron were able to secure victory with 308 with Aberystwyth following with 270.
The third and final game was Aberystwyth North Beach vs. Aberaeron.
Aberystwyth posted an impressive first innings total, which was based on some excellent running and aggressive hitting.
Again, Aberaeron showed aggressive intent with the bat, but were restricted by some tight bowling and excellent fielding, with some excellent fielding from Lola Pickup, Kaitlin Jenkins and Sridevi Krishna.
This resulted in a tense victory for Aberystwyth.
This result meant that while Aberaeron won the Tri-Series that Aberystwyth North Beach claimed the Aberystwyth Cricket Festival trophy.
The Most Valuable Player Award on the day was given to Aberystwyth’s Kay Sandford.
This was the last match of the season. The ladies’ team has taken part in the Welsh Women’s cup, the West Wales Tri Series and a series of friendly games.
If you are interested in joining the ever-growing Aberystwyth Ladies Cricket Team, training will resume after Christmas, please contact Aberystwyth cricket club for further details or follow social media.
