Tenby United 28 – Aberaeron 19
Pembrokeshire Cup Final, Whitland
ABERAERON brought the curtain down on a long and successful season with a spirited performance in the Pembrokeshire Cup Final, pushing Division 1 West runners-up Tenby United all the way in an entertaining, high-quality contest, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
Both sets of supporters were treated to a fast, physical encounter played in excellent spirit — and one that offered a valuable glimpse of what awaits next season, with the two sides set to meet twice in Division 1 following Aberaeron’s promotion.
The Blues started confidently, imposing structure and enjoying good territory and possession. With Dafydd Llewelyn stepping in at scrum-half for the injured Rhodri Thomas and making trademark sniping breaks, and brother Morgan also probing the defence, Aberaeron shaded the opening half hour. Their pressure was rewarded when young second row Ellis Trigg powered over from close range for the first try of the afternoon.
Tenby responded immediately. Indiscipline from the restart handed them field position, and their powerful pack drove 15 metres from a lineout for No. 8 Dan Colley to touch down, converted by outside-half Lloyd Thomas. The score shifted momentum at a crucial moment, compounded by injuries to centre Rhodri Jenkins and flanker Wil Stone shortly before half-time.
The message at the break was clear: start the second half positively. But two early blows proved costly. Handling errors gifted Tenby possession deep in the 22, and Thomas broke through to score under the posts.
Moments later, a speculative kick bounced cruelly in the Aberaeron 22, evading two defenders and falling perfectly for wing Jordan Asparassa to gather and score. With both tries converted, Tenby surged into a 21–5 lead.
True to character, Aberaeron refused to fold. A sweeping team move saw centre Gethin Jenkins finish superbly, converted by captain Steffan Rees, narrowing the gap to nine points with 20 minutes left. Tenby were reduced to 14 after a high tackle halted another dangerous run from the impressive Dafydd Llewelyn, and the game briefly swung back towards the men in blue.
A further Aberaeron score would have set up a grandstand finish, but handling errors again allowed Tenby to re-establish control. Despite brave defence, a series of heavy carries eventually created space for second row Luke Dedman to crash over for Tenby’s fourth try.
Aberaeron had the final say — a well-taken second try from Aberaeron’s Man of the Match, Gethin Jenkins — but the cup was deservedly lifted by Tenby, with prop Hywel Baker recognised for a dominant performance.
Speaking after the final whistle, captain Steffan Rees balanced disappointment with pride: “We’re disappointed as we believed we were good enough to cause an upset today, but we’re pleased that we were able to compete with a team that pushed for promotion into the Championship this year.”
Coach Aled Gravelle, completing a successful first season with the club, echoed the sentiment: “Today showed us that this team is good enough to compete next year. It was also a great lesson — good sides in Division 1 will punish any mistakes. We’ll need more physicality to match teams like Tenby, but the boys are ready to work on that over the summer.”
After a season full of progress, pride and promotion, the squad now takes a well-earned break before preparations begin for the challenges of Division 1.
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