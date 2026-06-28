Marchwiel & Wrexham 266 for 8 beat Dolgellau 128 by 138 runs
DOLGELLAU’S miserable season continued with a defeat away to Marchwiel & Wrexham who are now in third position in Division 2.
The day belonged to Marchwiel's all-rounder Muhammad Ghufran who struck a magnificent 150 not out off 112 deliveries with 24 fours and 3 sixes, also taking 2 wickets with his bowling.
To put it into perspective the next highest individual score of the day was 27 by Dolgellau's Ayush Sharma.
Ghufran's 150 boosted Marchwiel to 266 for 8 from their 40 overs, after winning the toss.
Dolgellau got as far as 128, all out in the 28th over as the host bowlers took charge.
At one stage Marchwiel stood at 106 for 6 from 22 overs, skipper Jaco Oosthuizen bowling well for the visitors, his 8 overs yielding 2 for 21.
However it all fell away for Dolgellau as Ghufran took charge, having a partnership of 58 for the 7th wicket and 89 unbroken for the 9th wicket with Charlie Gooding who was 12 not out.
Ghufran's 7th wicket ally was youngster Sam Painter with 19, the second highest score of the innings.
Ghufran reached his fifty from 46 balls and his century from 84 balls. There were earlier double figure contributions from Chris Woodcock 15, Gareth Evans 11 and Sebastian Oddie also 11.
Four Dolgellau bowlers had a wicket each, Phil Abraham 1 for 20, Jestus Jerry 1 for 23, Ayush Sharma 1 for 37 and debutant James Clark 1 for 45. James Conde had a catch and a run out, Clark also having a run out.
Dolgellau lost 2 wickets for 33 in 5 overs, another debutant Sree Raj with 15 and Oosthuizen 10, both batters hitting a six and a four.
Sharma and Jerry added 30 while Sharma and Abraham put on 27 to make it 90 for 4. Sharma was out for 27 and Abraham 22.
The innings then went from 104 for 4 to 128 all out, James Clark 16 not out with a six and Lahiru Chamil 12, but no batter could get anywhere near Ghufran's earlier contribution.
The wickets were shared between 7 bowlers, Ghufran 2 for 14, Phil Oddie 2 for 30, Sebastian Oddie 1 for 33, Evans 1 for 19, captain Sam Shoemark 1 for 6, Gooding 1 for 19 and Woodcock 1 for 0 at the end.
Marchwiel claimed the maximum points.
Division Two results: Corwen (193) lost to Gwersyllt Park II (204-6) by 11 runs; Menai Bridge II (71) lost to Carmel & District (73-2) by 8 wkts; Pwllheli (114-6) beat Brymbo II (108) by 4 wkts; St Asaph II (241-3) lost to Llanrwst (243-6) by 4 wkts
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