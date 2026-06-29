ELFYN Evans retained his World Rally Championship lead after a characteristically resilient drive through one of the most punishing events of the season at the Acropolis Rally in Greece, where extreme heat and brutal terrain pushed crews and machinery to their limits.
While Sébastien Ogier ultimately secured victory for Toyota Gazoo Racing, the weekend’s narrative was heavily shaped by the challenge facing Evans as championship leader. Running first on the road throughout Friday, the Dolgellau driver bore the brunt of the loose gravel conditions, sweeping a cleaner line for those behind and inevitably sacrificing time.
With temperatures soaring above 30°C and the Acropolis’ notoriously rocky stages causing widespread tyre damage, Evans and co-driver Scott Martin were tasked with damage limitation from the outset. Despite the disadvantage, they produced a determined and intelligent drive, gradually improving their pace as conditions evolved.
By Saturday, Evans’ efforts were beginning to pay off. Having survived the worst of Friday’s punishment, he was steadily working his way back into contention for a top-four finish. His measured approach and experience on rough rallies were evident as he balanced pace with preservation, avoiding the kind of major setbacks that caught out several rivals.
However, just as momentum was building, misfortune struck late on Saturday when a puncture forced a tyre change, costing valuable time and effectively ending his chances of a stronger overall result. It was a frustrating blow after a day that had otherwise suggested a meaningful recovery was within reach.
Sunday offered a final opportunity to salvage points, but Evans’ hopes were again compromised on the opening stage. A slight contact with a bank dislodged a tyre from the rim following a slow puncture, leaving him on the back foot once more. Despite that setback, he pressed on to secure seventh overall and valuable bonus points with a top-five time on the Power Stage.
“It’s been a tough weekend, in line with what we were expecting beforehand,” said Evans. “After a difficult start on Friday, things were actually moving in the right direction and not looking too bad by Saturday afternoon, but then we got the puncture in the last stage.
“We tried to give it a good go today but I touched a bank in the first stage which pushed the tyre off the rim. I’m disappointed with how it’s turned out but that’s the way it goes sometimes and we just have to move on to the next one.”
In contrast, team-mate Ogier was able to take full advantage of a more favourable road position, starting fifth and staying within striking distance of the lead throughout the rally. A decisive final day, combined with issues for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, allowed the eight-time world champion to secure a commanding victory by 58.3 seconds.
Elsewhere for Toyota, Takamoto Katsuta delivered an impressive drive to finish third overall, while Sami Pajari produced a strong recovery to fifth after early delays.
Despite the challenges, Evans’ ability to extract points from a difficult weekend may prove crucial in the context of the championship. He leaves Greece still leading the standings, seven points clear of Katsuta and 33 ahead of Ogier.
With faster, more flowing gravel stages awaiting at Rally Estonia (July 17–19), Evans will be aiming to return to the front-foot conditions that better suit his style.
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