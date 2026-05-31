Clwb Criced Y Bala 219/6 (40 overs), Ruthin CC 2nd XI 155/5 (40 overs)
Bala win by 64 runs (13 points to 2)
A SUPERB all-round performance at Castle Park saw Clwb Criced Y Bala make it five victories on the bounce with a convincing 64-run win over Ruthin CC 2nd XI.
After winning the toss, Ruthin elected to field first and immediately put Bala under pressure with some excellent bowling, particularly from youngster Sion Goldston, who bowled with great control and discipline throughout the innings.
Bala’s innings got off to a positive start thanks to Rubel Ahmed, who struck a quick-fire 30 from just 29 balls, including six boundaries. The foundation was then laid by captain Jason Jones, who anchored the innings superbly with a magnificent 83 runs from 130 balls, finding the boundary ten times.
As wickets began to fall around him, Jason’s knock kept Bala in control before some late-innings acceleration pushed the score beyond 200. Tommy Hughes played an excellent attacking innings of 38 from 28 balls, while Jack White added a valuable 37 from 36 deliveries, including two sixes.
Bala finished on 219 for 6 from their 40 overs, setting Ruthin a challenging target.
The chase could not have started any better for Bala. Captain Jason Jones struck with the very first ball of the innings to give the home side the perfect start and immediately put Ruthin on the back foot.
Despite a determined effort from Ieuan Lewis, who carried his bat for an unbeaten 71 from 90 balls, Bala’s bowlers kept control throughout the innings. Jason Jones struck with the very first ball of the match and finished with 2 for 37, while Jack White produced a superb spell of 1 for 12 from 8 overs, including four maidens. Rubel Ahmed and Amrithanand Anil also claimed a wicket each as Bala maintained pressure throughout the chase.
Ruthin closed on 155 for 5 from their 40 overs, leaving Bala comfortable winners by 64 runs.
A strong team performance with bat and ball secures another valuable victory and keeps the momentum building for the Lakesiders.
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