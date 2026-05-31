Despite a determined effort from Ieuan Lewis, who carried his bat for an unbeaten 71 from 90 balls, Bala’s bowlers kept control throughout the innings. Jason Jones struck with the very first ball of the match and finished with 2 for 37, while Jack White produced a superb spell of 1 for 12 from 8 overs, including four maidens. Rubel Ahmed and Amrithanand Anil also claimed a wicket each as Bala maintained pressure throughout the chase.