Bala (141) lost to Mynydd Isa & Maeshafn (144-8) by 2 wkts
North Wales Cricket League, Division 4
A SPIRITED and closely-fought contest unfolded at Castle Park on Saturday as League leaders Mynydd Isa & Maeshafn CC edged past Clwb Criced Y Bala by two wickets in a thrilling North Wales Cricket League Division 4 encounter.
After winning the toss, Bala elected to bat first, with Jason Jones anchoring the innings brilliantly, opening the batting and carrying his side deep into the 38th over.
His composed knock of 69 runs laid the foundation, supported well by Jack White, who contributed a solid 52.
Despite their efforts, Bala were pegged back by some disciplined bowling and finished their innings at 141 all out from 40 overs.
With a modest total to defend, Bala came out determined in the field.
Jason Jones led from the front once again, opening the bowling with an exceptional spell of three wickets for just 12 runs in eight overs.
He was backed by Caio Jones, Jack White, Will Bell, and Dan Williams each chipping in with a wicket.
A crucial run out by Rhodri Jones kept the pressure on the chasing side.
However, Mynydd Isa & Maeshafn showed resilience, recovering from early setbacks to chase down the target in 33 overs, finishing on 144/8.
The game remained in the balance until the final overs, showcasing great competition and sporting spirit throughout.
With the result, Mynydd Isa & Maeshafn claimed an 11-4 points victory and remain top of Division 4, but both teams can take positives from a match played with energy, respect, and skill.
Division Four fixtures, Saturday, 28 June: Carmel & District II v Ruthin II Connahs Quay II v Bala Halkyn II v Mynydd Isa & Maeshafn Hawarden Park III v Dolgellau II Pwllheli II v Llanrwst II
