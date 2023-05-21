Ted fell to Harish Singh immediately after drinks, Bill Somerfield with the catch, for 27. Neil Snowdon was next in and it was more of the same for the Commoners bowlers as they could not stem the flow of runs. Davies in particular was at his belligerent best as anything pitched up was flayed down the ground. Commoners were brave in the field but paid the price as Oakes, Sher and Bill Somerfield all took blows to the body attempting to save runs.