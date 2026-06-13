THE 18th running of WOR enduro Aled Evans Memorial Shield was held in Maeshafan near Mold recently.
Gethin Humphreys, from Dolgellau, with an amazingly strong display of determined racing on his TM250 won the prestigious shield for the seventh time.
Aled’s mother, Mrs Evans, presented Gethin with the trophy with all the Penrhiw family in attendance.
Jack Brooks, 15, also from Dolgellau, was also competing and finished in an impressive 10th place after bike problems.
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