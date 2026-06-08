BALA Town goalkeeper Joel Torrance has completed a move to Llandudno Town ahead of the 2026/27 season.
The Seasiders will be back competing in the Cymru Premier following their promotion, while Bala endured a disappointing campaign which ended in relegation to the JD Cymru North. Despite the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs, Torrance will remain in the Welsh top flight as he makes the switch.
The 24-year-old arrives at Llandudno after an impressive spell at Bala, where he established himself as a reliable first-choice goalkeeper. He brings valuable Cymru Premier experience to a side preparing for life back among the top tier.
Prior to his time in Welsh football, Torrance spent periods with Altrincham and Salford City before making the move to Maes Tegid in June 2024.
He quickly made the number one jersey his own, enjoying his first sustained run of senior football at a high level
Rarely rotated, he became an ever-present figure between the posts and gained further valuable experience by featuring in UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.
Llandudno manager Jordan Hadaway said: “I’ve known Joel for a few years now.
“He was offered to us on loan at Cefn Druids from Salford City six years ago, and from that day I’ve followed his journey closely.
“He has been a stalwart for Bala over the past three seasons, and we’re delighted to bring him to the club.
“His attitude, personality and ability align perfectly with everything we want within our squad, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Torrance admits the move is one he is relishing.
“When I heard there was interest I was quite excited.
“I’d played at the ground in a friendly with Salford and it was a really enjoyable day and I had a lot of fun with the fans.”
Reflecting on his development, he added: “You get put under a lot of high pressure situations when you try to play at the highest level.
“All experiences help you improve so now when I go into new situations I don’t get as phased.
“I think it just helps having some experience and knowing that you’ve got a lot of lads that have played at this level before.”
He is also looking forward to linking up with familiar faces and the coaching staff.
“I’ve spoken to Jordan a few times in the past, I know a lot about him, he’s a really good manager and I can’t wait to work with him.”
On the playing group he added: “I know Kieran Smith and Kieran Lloyd both from my time with Bala and they’re both top lads. I’ve heard a lot about the group and I’ve heard it’s a good group so I’m excited to get started.”
Torrance’s arrival represents another important addition for Llandudno as they strengthen ahead of their return to Cymru Premier football.
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