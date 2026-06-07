PWLLHELI FC have confirmed the signings of Owain Ellis and Osian Moss ahead of the new season.
Both players arrive with high expectations, and the club believes their addition will bring fresh quality, energy, and healthy competition to the squad as preparations ramp up for the campaign ahead.
Speaking on the new arrivals, the club committee said: “We are delighted to welcome OJ and Osian Moss to CPD Pwllheli FC. Both are young, ambitious, and talented players who will strengthen the squad and add real quality.
“These signings underline our commitment to building on the progress made last season.
“We’re excited to see them develop and play key roles for the club in the years to come.”
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