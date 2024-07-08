Mynydd Isa & Maeshafn 165 for 8 beat Dolgellau 2nds 94 by 71 runs
North Wales League, Division 4
DOLGELLAU 2nds suffered a 71 run defeat when they travelled to Mynydd Isa & Maeshafn 1sts on Saturday.
Invited to bat first, in a match reduced to 30 overs a side, Mynydd Isa totalled 165 for 8 from their 30, Dolgellau replying with 94 all out from 29.1 overs.
The hosts stood at 62 for 6 after 17 overs, but a 7th wicket partnership of 93 between skipper Will Webster and number seven batter Andy Meakin gave the total a great boost, closing on 165 for 8.
Webster hit a six and 8 fours in his 55, while Meakin struck six boundaries in a knock of 43.
Earlier there were two wickets for Dan Conde 2 for 16 from 6 overs, 1 for his nephew James Conde, 1 for Dan Williams, 1 for 30, and 1 for Dyfan Hughes, skipper Iwan Parry having a run out.
Number three batter Aryaman Arora scored 28.
The 93 run stand was broken by James who had Webster caught by Iwan.
Dyfan also taking a second wicket by bowling Meakin.
There was also a catch each for Ben Halsall and Llio Parry.
James claimed 2 for 18 from 5 overs and Dyfan 2 for 27 from 6.
Dolgellau got off to a bad start, three of the first four batters failing to trouble the scorers.
Dan Conde made 12 and Llio Parry 9, before Sam Jones 27 not out, with 3 fours, and Iwan Parry 15 advanced the Dolgellau total to 94.
For the home side Aryaman took 3 for just 9 from his 6 overs.
Saboor had 2 for 9 from 6, Naseer 2 for 24, Prasad 1 for 16 and Euan Davies 1 for 20, their team winning by 71 runs.
Dolgellau's first team match at home to Connah's Quay fell victim to some heavy downpours which saturated the playing area.
Division One results: Abergele (100-9) beat Halkyn (99) by 1 run; Bethesda (86-3) beat Hawarden Park (85) by 7 wkts; Brymbo II (112-2) beat Buckley (126-4) by 8 wkts - DL result; Dolgellau (0) ab v Connahs Quay (0); Northop II (237-4) beat Mold (116) by 121 runs;Pontblyddyn (68) lost to Conwy (157-6) by 88 runs - DL result
Division Three results: Buckley II (161-4) beat Caernarfon (160-6) by 6 wkts; Connahs Quay II (162-8) beat Denbigh II (160-2) by 2 wkts; Conwy II (157-6) lost to Pwllheli (159-7) by 3 wkts; Halkyn II (71) lost to Bethesda II (156-4) by 85 runs; Hawarden Park II (145) beat Ruthin (67) by 78 runs; Mold II (0) ab v Gwersyllt Park II (0)
Division Four results: Bersham II (0) w/o v Corwen II (0); Llandudno II (0) ab v Hawarden Park III (0); Marchwiel & Wxham II (80) lost to Carmel & District II (108-8) by 28 runs; Mynydd Isa & Maeshafn (165-8) beat Dolgellau II (94) by 71 runs; Ruthin II (131-6) beat Abergele II (45) by 86 runs.