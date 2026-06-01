Gwersyllt Park 2nds, 69 for 1, beat Dolgellau 68 by 9 wickets
THE long journey to play at Gwersyllt Park 2nds did not prove to be fruitful for Dolgellau who lost by 9 wickets.
Dolgellau batting first were all out for 68 in 18 overs. The Wrexham side then reached a winning 69 for 1 in 12 overs.
The visitors were 57 without loss from 10.3 overs, thanks to openers Callum Taylor and skipper Jaco Oosthuizen, but only 11 runs were added thereafter as the domino effect took over, Dolgellau understrength and short of players.
Jaco made 27 with 4 boundaries and Callum 25, also 4 fours, putting on 57 for the first wicket in 10.3 overs, before both were caught in the outfield from the bowling of Michael Griffiths.
Callum was first to go caught by skipper Ben Griffiths, while Liam Lynes was the catcher to dismiss Jaco.
Michael Griffiths went on to take 2 more wickets finishing with 4 for 22 from 5 overs; a catch for Owais Saeed.
Rhys Griffiths claimed 2 wickets for just 1 run from his 2 overs as the visitors were bundled out for 68.
Thereafter Gwersyllt equalled Dolgellau's opening stand of 57, Sean Dodd and James Collier the batters.
At that total Dodd was caught by Callum Taylor off the bowling of Dyfan Hughes, 1 for 7, for the day's top score of 32, which included 6 fours. Collier was on 16 not out as the hosts advanced to victory at 69 for 1.
Jaco had 6 overs for 24 runs and Callum 5 overs for 31 runs.
Gwersyllt's total included two 5 run overthrows and a 5 run penalty when the ball struck a grounded helmet.
he match ball was sponsored by Plas Isa Guesthouse, Lion Street, Dolgellau, courtesy of Ian and Hanneke.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.