BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United manager Adam Morris has shared his thoughts about the season and the club’s future.
The Magpies finished seventh in the MMP Central Wales League North table following an impressive unbeaten nine-match run which included seven wins to close the campaign.
Looking back at an eventful season Morris said: “After getting myself fit again I thought I’d get back for pre-season just to keep active, but after joining in with the lads, the urge to play came back straight away.
“Three pre-season games later and I was in for the first game of the season. Big thanks to the gaffer at the time, Cerei Yebowski and Ashley Parry, without them I probably wouldn’t have been there.
“It didn’t take too long to realise I was fit, but not match fit, so I decided to stop playing and focus on helping the lads instead, taking a bit of training here and there.
“Then came the unexpected question, would I take over as interim manager? It came as a shock but I said I’d give it a go and help the team out for a few games, which turned into a full season.
“After a few training sessions and some good results, we were doing alright. Then came a couple of cup games we were expected to win.
“I felt morale around the squad had improved, especially after bringing a few players in, and things started looking positive.
“A few results went against us, but the players kept working hard and the morale stayed high. We had 24 players training on rainy nights in Porthmadog every week. It wasn’t a one off.
“By the turn of the year, we’d played 18 games with 10 wins, three draws and five losses with a brilliant run towards the end of the season, going nine games unbeaten and finishing seventh in the league.”
He added: “The team kept growing in confidence, grinding out results and working hard for each other. If you’d asked me at the start of the season if we’d achieve that I definitely would have said no!
“We also gave a few youngsters their chance this season and they stepped up brilliantly when called upon.
“I’d encourage anyone who wants to play football to come and join Barmouth and help keep the club moving forward.
“We’ll have the under 14s playing at the Wern Mynach next season and using the facilities which will be brilliant. It shows the club is backing youth football and moving in the right direction.
“We’re also starting a development team next season which will bring even more competition for the first team. But, at the end of the day, we’re all one club and want everyone to do well.”
He went on: “Massive thanks to George, Steve and Bobby for stepping up and taking on the development team. More details to follow on this very season.
“I want to thank everyone at the club for helping push this club in the right direction. We’re all on the same page when it comes to wanting to get this club back to where it belongs.
“Thank you to all the players for their hard work this season, consistently turning up every week and putting the effort in to get results across the county.”
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