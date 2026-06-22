Hawarden Park III (57) lost to Bala (60-3) by 7 wkts
North Wales League - Division 4
AFTER last weekend’s disappointment, Bala responded in perfect fashion with an emphatic 14-1 victory away to Hawarden Park CC 3rds.
Having won the toss and elected to bat, the hosts found runs extremely hard to come by against a disciplined Bala bowling attack.
The Lakesiders were relentless from start to finish, bowling Hawarden Park out for just 57 in 36.5 overs
.Amrith Anil led the way with an excellent spell of 3-16 from 8 overs, while Tomos Hodges claimed 2-7, and Will Bell chipped in with 2-2.
Nathan Aldridge was outstanding, producing remarkable figures of 1-2 from 8 overs, including six maidens.
Rubel Ahmed (1-12) and Isaac Boon (1-10) also got among the wickets as Bala shared the spoils around.
Chasing 58 for victory, Bala made a steady start.
Rubel Ahmed scoring with 15, while Dan Williams added 7 before Nathan Aldridge guided the side home with an unbeaten 22, supported by Tommy Hughes (1*) as Bala reached 60-3 in just 18 overs.
A superb all-round performance saw Bala bounce back in style and collect 14 points, showing great character after last week’s defeat.
Division Four results: Bersham II (197) lost to Brymbo III (214-9) by 17 runs; Hawarden Park III (57) lost to Bala (60-3) by 7 wkts; Llandudno II (102) lost to Northop III (150-6) by 48 runs; Llanrwst II (160-4) beat Carmel & District II (94) by 66 runs; Marchwiel & Wxham II (104-4) beat Ruthin II (103-6) by 6 wkts; Pwllheli II (74) lost to Gresford II (201) by 127 runs
Fixtures, Saturday, 27 June: Bersham II v Ruthin II; Carmel & District II v Bala; Gresford II v Brymbo III; Llandudno II v Corwen II; Llanrwst II v Hawarden Park III; Northop III v Marchwiel & Wrexham II. Saturday, 4 July: Bala v Llandudno II; Carmel & District II v Brymbo III; Corwen II v Gresford II; Marchwiel & Wrexham II v Hawarden Park III; Pwllheli II v Bersham II; Ruthin II v Northop III
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