THE Wolverhampton to Aberdyfi Bike ride took place on Friday, 19 June, writes Doris O’Keefe.
This popular annual event raises money for charities and was first established in 1993.
One of the founder members and now one of the main organisers, Aberdyfi resident Bob Nickless said: "We had 335 riders this year taking up the challenge, so another opportunity to raise as much money as possible for charities local to Wolverhampton and Aberdyfi.
"This event is always very well supported; we have new riders taking part every year but also some who have completed the challenge many times and keep returning for more.
"The majority of riders take on the shorter route of 103.9 miles , whereas some of the riders like to challenge themselves further on the longer route of 124.2 miles.
"Thanks as always to all of our cyclists and many supporters who make this event so successful every year.
"A special thanks must go to the Aberdyfi Advertising and Improvements Committee, the Dovey Yacht Club and the Outward Bound for all their help.
"The bike ride is a huge event in the Aberdyfi calendar every year and the village always puts on a welcome for our cyclists , friends and families, whatever the weather conditions.
"Everyone has thoroughly enjoyed the event this year and we look forward to seeing you all here again next year."
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