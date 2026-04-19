MARED Griffiths of Trawsfynydd continues to establish herself as a defining presence in Rhian Wilkinson’s Cymru side after a pair of impressive performances against Albania, underlining her growing influence in the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign.
Cymru first delivered an assured and dominant display on Tuesday 14 April, sweeping Albania aside 4–0 at the STōK Cae Ras in Wrexham to extend their unbeaten start. Griffiths was at the heart of the performance, earning the Player of the Match award for an all‑action display that set the tempo, disrupted Albania’s defensive shape and drove Cymru forward throughout.
From the outset, Cymru played with authority and intent. Early pressure paid off in the 15th minute when Hannah Cain opened the scoring with a composed finish from a well‑delivered cross. Cymru controlled possession for much of the first half and doubled their lead on 35 minutes when Elise Hughes reacted quickest to a goalkeeping error to tap home from close range.
Griffiths’ contribution was constant. Her movement between the lines, aggressive pressing and intelligence off the ball created space for teammates and kept Albania pinned deep. Cymru’s dominance continued after the break, with Rhiannon Roberts extending the lead shortly after half‑time before Cain added her second to make it 4–0 and effectively settle the contest before the hour mark.
The remainder of the match was played on Cymru’s terms, with Albania restricted to few clear chances. The evening was capped by a significant milestone as Phoebe Poole made her senior international debut late on, rounding off a confident team performance.
Speaking afterwards, head coach Rhian Wilkinson praised both quality and adaptability within her squad, highlighting Cymru’s ability to operate in multiple shapes while maintaining control and intensity.
The return fixture in Albania on Saturday proved a far sterner test. With Czechia having recorded a 4–1 win over Montenegro earlier in the day, Cymru knew the importance of holding their nerve to stay in the title picture. An issue with the playing surface delayed kick‑off, but Cymru quickly settled, enjoying long spells of possession while Albania threatened on the counter.
Captain Sophie Ingle, making her 150th senior appearance, marshalled the midfield, while Griffiths again played a key role in Cymru’s attacking play. She almost doubled the advantage late in the first half, her effort drifting narrowly wide, and continued to probe alongside Ffion Morgan as Cymru searched for a second goal.
Despite sustained pressure, Albania stayed in the contest, striking the woodwork twice and forcing Safia Middleton‑Patel into a crucial save late on. Cymru’s defensive discipline ensured they held firm to secure a vital 1–0 victory, keeping the pressure on Czechia at the top of Group B1.
The Albania matches followed another standout display from Griffiths in Cymru’s previous 6–1 win over Montenegro in Llanelli, where she scored twice and dominated the contest with her pace and composure. Those performances reflect her rapid development following her loan move to Sunderland Women, her first spell away from Manchester United.
With confidence growing and key contributions stacking up, 19-year-old former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student Mared Griffiths is no longer simply a promising talent. She is fast becoming one of Cymru’s most important and reliable performers at senior international level.
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