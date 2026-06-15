Carmel 63 for 0 beat Dolgellau 62 by 10 wickets
North Wales League, Division 2
DOLGELLAU suffered their seventh defeat of the season when they lost by 10 wickets after travelling to top of the league Carmel in Flintshire on Saturday.
Dolgellau opted to bat first and were bundled out for 62 in 24 overs, and then saw Carmel reach a winning 63 for no wicket in the 9th over.
Dolgellau were skittled out by spin bowlers Amer Jamil and Ralf Fernando after openers Callum Taylor and skipper Jaco Oosthuizen had seen off the new ball threat of Jagath Magulagama and Nilanka De Silva.
Jaco and Callum took their opening partnership to 39 before Jaco was dismissed in the 13th over for 12, caught by the captain Ben Sim off Fernando, who was making his second appearance after being signed from Gwersyllt Park of the Premier League.
Two runs later Callum top edged to the keeper Ryan Roberts giving Jamil the first of three wickets.
Callum struck four boundaries in his side's top score of 22.
Thereafter Fernando and Jamil claimed two more wickets apiece as Dolgellau were bowled out for 62, only number 7 batter Dyfan Hughes with 14, reaching double figures.
Jamil had figures of 3 for 5 from 6 overs and Fernando 3 for 10, also 6 overs, while youngster Jack Stuchfield had 1 for 9.
It took the league leaders 8.1 overs to get their success, Ben Sim and Supun Eranga advancing to 63 for 0. Eranga hit 7 fours in his 29 not out and Sim 5 fours in 28 not out, the visiting bowlers having no joy.
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